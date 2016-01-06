Some things that one columnist would like to see in 2016:

*the terms "athlete" and "domestic violence" NOT be heard in the same sentence for one week*the terms "athlete" and "concussion" NOT be heard in the same sentence for one DAY*the terms "athlete" and "strip club" NOT be heard AT ALL*the terms "football player" and "fireworks" NEVER be part of a news story again*better accommodations at CT high school football venues for media members (a wish that has fallen on deaf ears for YEARS now)*NO sports stories that begin with "Browns QB Johnny Manziel was spotted...."*QB Johnny Manziel teach Sunday School classes*free sandwiches at Slyman's Deli in Cleveland for Browns season-ticket holders whenever QB Johnny Manziel does something stupid*the Phillie Phanatic be placed on baseball's Hall of Fame ballot*N.Y. Jets fans hold onto ANY sanity they have remaining*more parents who allow their kids' coaches to actually COACH them*more ex-coaches/people like Herman Edwards talk to kids/future athletes--stressing how NOT to act*free pizza at Pepe's (Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana) following each Golden State Warriors victory*a Victoria's Secret calendar be among the daily gifts given to media members at the Travelers Championship*less writer's block*less joint pain for a certain media member*the NFL finally decide what DOES or DOES NOT constitute a pass reception*a 1,000 page SI Swimsuit edition*a Bill Belichick doll; you wind it up and it says NOTHING*"common sense" become a bit more common--EVERYWHERE*Derek Jeter rent out (for FREE) "St. Jetersburg" to sports columnists who've spoken highly of him over the years*the rebirth of Fordham basketball continue under coach Jeff Neubauer*good health for Fordham grads who SUFFERED while following the aforementioned basketball program over the past few decades*Barry Bonds--as hitting coach of the Miami Marlins--wear a syringe on his back instead of a number*Marlins outfielder Ichiro call it a career (it's TIME, Mr. Suzuki)*youngsters truly GIVE A DAMN about their education*someone be able to NAME the champions of each division in professional boxing*female sideline reporters be judged/hired due to their TALENT--NOT by their looks (I know--a pipe dream)*female news channel reporters be judged/hired due to, ummmm, well, you know the rest....*play-by-play announcer Don Orsillo 'knock 'em dead' in San Diego*stickball become a popular game among youngsters once again (I'm NOT holding my breath)*a future Usain Bolt born somewhere*a future Vin Scully born somewhere*a future Greg Hardy not born ANYWHERE*just ONE kid throwing a ball against a wall and catching it--and understanding the value in doing so*a cell phone that provides deep-tissue massages*more "student-athletes" in college who are legitimately STUDENT-athletes*ANY talk-show I'm involved with go 100% smoothly*the N.Y. Jets Flight Crew Cheerleaders serve lunch to media members at the Travelers Championship*an NBA player with a tattoo that reads "I HATE tattoos"*more "feel good" stories like the one involving K.C. Chiefs DB Eric Berry*more NFL officials who are able to, ummm, OFFICIATE*less DISGUSTING stories like the one involving TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin*NOTHING but Sinatra music played before games, in-between innings, AND after games at Yankee Stadium*less (A LOT less) college football Bowl games*actress Sharon Stone place a personal ad--seeking an aging sports columnist*actress Jennifer Lopez duplicate Ms. Stone's aforementioned actions*more playground pick-up games*the baseball cards that my Mom discarded when I was young suddenly REAPPEAR at my doorstep*my old Farrah Fawcett poster that I had as a kid resurface (I believe it's with the baseball cards, folks)*a soothing, calming yoga video starring the Cowboys' Dez Bryant*the S.F. 49ers find an OFFENSE*the N.O Saints find a DEFENSE*a deflated Tom Brady figure/likeness at the entrance of Gillette Stadium*the Philadelphia 76ers find some WINS*guys like Jose Bautista and David Ortiz act as if they've hit home runs before*a David Ortiz home run trot that doesn't last as long as "Stairway to Heaven"*politicians STOP being "politicians"--and become LEADERS instead*a delicious, FAT-FREE cheesecake*Odell Beckham, Jr. become a TRUE professional*a "financial health" warning sign in front of each concession stand at Yankee Stadium*a CT high school football roster that is actually ACCURATE*the music played at Eastern CT State University basketball games turned DOWN about 50 decibels*RB Marshawn Lynch teach a "Public Speaking" course at some university near Seattle*a bigger scoreboard inside the media tent at the Travelers Championship*Jackie Bradley Jr. make up his mind regarding whether or not he can hit major league pitching*the term "quality start" in baseball disappear like Jimmy Hoffa*a statue of "Pistol Pete" Maravich in front of EVERY NBA arena*some members of baseball's Pre-Integration Era Committee have their heads examined (re: Doc Adams)*healthy, good-tasting French fries*Sammy Sosa admit that he CAN speak English*just THREE consecutive days of total sunshine in New England*Nationwide commercials, featuring Peyton Manning, be used at various drama schools--showing students how NOT to act*a statue of "Wild Bill" Hagy near the Orioles dugout at Camden Yards*a statue of Pat Tillman at the entrance of every NFL stadium*an NFL offensive lineman fall on a fumble CLEANLY*idiotic TD celebration offenders in the NFL be FORCED to watch ex-RB Barry Sanders after HE scored a TD*Finally, good health and prosperity for the faithful readers of this column.Happy 2016, folks..............