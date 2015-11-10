I had the immense pleasure of interviewing NFL Hall of Fame defensive back Lem Barney recently on "Monday Night Sports Talk"--an incredibly kind and personable individual. Most people who are old enough to remember Barney may recall how he intercepted TEN passes in his rookie year of 1967; he would retire with 56 interceptions to his credit while playing his entire 11-year career in Detroit. But did you know that Barney and teammate Mel Farr sang BACKGROUND VOCALS on Marvin Gaye's huge, influential hit "What's Going On" in 1971? Barney explained to my co-host, Tony DeAngelo, and I how he came about meeting Gaye in Detroit during the 60's and how he became friends with MANY of Motown's greatest entertainers. An amazing man, an amazing career--both on AND off the field; thanks, Mr. Barney..........TRIVIA QUESTION: In the last 50 years of NFL play, what quarterback has thrown the most interceptions in one season? Answer to follow..........The highlight of Yale's blowout victory over Brown this past weekend? Popular canine mascot "Handsome Dan" being named an honorary NAVY ROTC officer by school president Peter Salovey between quarters--then giving his first "command" to some Navy personnel in attendance. You HAD to be there, folks..........*Message to N.Y. Giants WR Odell Beckham, Jr.: When your team's defense is giving up points at an alarming rate and couldn't even stop a Pop Warner team's offense (i.e. last week's game vs. New Orleans), there is NO NEED to do end zone dances as if you're partying on the set of "Soul Train." Odell--take note of the classy nature of a WR who played with the other team last week--Marques Colston--who scored with dignity and whose team ultimately BEAT yours. C'mon, Mr. Beckham, act as if you've BEEN in the end zone before--which you HAVE...........Is it me, or could it be argued that another prison should be constructed in the "Sunshine State"--to house college football players who've been arrested in the southern part of Florida?..........If S.F. 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick is worth $20 million per season, then the great Ginger Rogers was born with two left feet..........How 'bout Navy knocking off #15 Memphis last weekend 45-20--IN Memphis? Navy threw the ball only FIVE times in the game, had only two penalties, and forced FOUR Memphis fumbles. *Question: Do you think MANY college football programs out there could learn a thing or two by trying to emulate the disciplined approach of the Midshipmen?..........*Quick question: Who has more power in the state of Kentucky: Governor Steve Beshear or Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino?..........Call me judgmental, but I'm gonna go out on a limb and say that Dallas Cowboys DE Greg Hardy will NOT win the Walter Payton/NFL Man of the Year Award in 2015..........I used to think that watching former NBA star Rick Barry shoot underhanded free throws was the ultimate thing of beauty. That all changed recently when I stumbled across a picture of sultry actress/model Tina Casciani wearing a black swimsuit during a modeling shoot. Sorry, Rick--some things in life are just NOT up for debate..........Any Red Sox fans out there have an over/under date in mind for when pitcher Clay Buchholz will be shut down in 2016 (while he earns $13 million)? Perhaps August 1st--maybe EARLIER?..........Answer to trivia question: VINNY TESTAVERDE, who threw 35 picks while playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 1988 season--a team that finished 5-11 under coach Ray Perkins..........Finally, condolences go out to the family of former major league outfielder Eddie Milner--who passed away recently in Ohio at the age of 60. A cousin of former MLB player John Milner, Eddie played 9 seasons in the NL between 1980 and 1988--mostly with the Reds (Milner spent one year with San Francisco in 1987.) Milner's best season came in 1983 in Cincy when he played in 146 games and stole a career-high 41 bases; he was a career .253 hitter. Amazingly, Eddie (along with Cesar Tovar) is credited with breaking up the most-no hitters in MLB history; both men did it FIVE times. Milner was suspended for half the season in 1988 due to drug use, but later turned his life around--becoming an ordained minister in the 90's and often talking about his road to recovery. Eddie Milner is survived by his father (Eddie Sr.), two sisters, three brothers, and two granddaughters. May you rest in peace, Eddie.