What I'm Thankful For At Thanksgiving (the "mostly" SPORTS version).........

*an American named Pat Tillman was born in 1976*I was able to watch a man named Walter Payton play football in his prime--"Sweetness" in all its splendor*I was born to parents who greatly fostered my love for sports--and recognized it EARLY ON*jumbo pretzels that are sold at various sporting events*I was brought up in an era where trash-talking/showboating was minimal--and the concept of T-E-A-M was emphasized*I was able to coach youngsters in the past who simply BOUGHT INTO a very disciplined approach--and it paid off for them*having had some great coaches MYSELF as a kid*the Phillie Phanatic*I had a VERY good, healthy set of legs--for 40 years or so, that is*having heard my Dad tell me stories about players that I NEVER saw play--such as Jim Brown, Bobby Layne, Whitey Ford, and Sandy Koufax*comeback stories a la Eric Berry of the Kansas City Chiefs*having watched Usain Bolt run like no human being ever has--or ever WILL*the fact that I'm not coaching vs. the Golden State Warriors anytime soon*having been privy to the joy, camaraderie, competitiveness, and endorphins associated with long-distance running*being able to watch the 1971 Baltimore Orioles pitching staff (FOUR 20-game winners)*the fact that thereany HOOTERS restaurants within a decent driving distance of my home*the Harlem Globetrotters*The Wiffle Ball, Inc.*the Farrah Fawcett poster I had in my bedroom as a kid (didn't EVERY teen boy have one?)*not breaking EVERY bone in my body during my lifetime (just MOST of them)*getting to see the 1976 "Big Red Machine" play in Cincinnati*the fact that Thanksgiving--along with its COUNTLESS calories--occurs only once per year*being able to witness a MLB no-hitter in person (Dave Righetti, 1983)*being able to attend a World Series game (1978, LA/NY--the "Nettles" game)*being able to attend Fordham University--and being exposed to ALL that NY sports had to offer (and NYC in general) during the 70's/80's*I was privy to "Franco's Italian Army" and "Gerela's Gorillas" in Pittsburgh back in the 1970's*unlimited, free Ben & Jerry's ice cream bars for media members covering the Travelers Championship each year*the realization that the horrific traffic/gridlock/madness at the Yale/Harvard game in New Haven happens only ONCE every two years--and NOT yearly*the 'powers that be' haven't torn down Fenway Park or Wrigley Field yet*seeing "Wild" Bill Hagy spell out O-R-I-O-L-E-S with his body during the 70's/80's in Baltimore*Barry Bonds did NOT have a twin brother*O.J. Simpson did NOT have a twin brother*having copies of my Mom's Italian sauce recipe*I was able to watch "Dr. J." play both in the ABA AND NBA*having been able to watch Joe Namath release the football*having great memories of stickball games as a kid*NOT being given trophies for "just participating" in youth sports during the 60's and 70's*NOT living inside the BEARD of NY Jets QB Ryan Fitzpatrick*having been able to hear Vin Scully call a baseball game*having interviewed ex-football players like Rosey Grier, Lem Barney, and Warren Moon--and witnessing what greatness OFF the gridiron is all about*seeing Roberto Duran fight in his prime*the aroma of freshly-mowed turf during springtime*the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders*the N.Y. Jets "Flight Crew" cheerleaders*hell--NFL cheerleading squads*having interviewed Denny McLain--MLB's last 30-game winner--and experiencing his passion for the way the game USED to be played*having experienced the wondrous nature of a small town called Cooperstown on numerous occasions*having some great Italian aunts who NEVER left me hungry/desiring more food on a holiday like Thanksgiving*NOT having tons of technology at my disposal as a kid; we had something called "OUTDOORS"*being able to talk sports each week on the radio with 94.9 FM's Lee Elci--the best in the "biz"*having worked with radio/TV co-hosts like Tony DeAngelo, Chris Mascaro, Dave Rattigan, and Rich Marazzi--all SOLID individuals*I was able to witness the pure, unmatched magic possessed by a man named "Pistol" Pete Maravich*fat-free frozen yogurt*having seen a Bert Blyleven curveball in person*having seen a Ron Guidry and Steve Carlton slider in person*I'm NOT Greg Hardy's PR person*being able to attend most NY Yankees games in the late 70's/early 80's and paying $1.50 for a ticket*seeing guys like Barry Sanders, Emmitt Smith, and the aforementioned Walter Payton score TD's and NOT showboating*collecting baseball cards as a kid*not becoming violent when my Mom cleaned my room and DISCARDED all of my baseball cards as a kid*seeing Rod Carew and Tony Gwynn handle baseball bats as if they were magic wands*I was able to watch both Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux play in person*having childhood friends/neighbors who were SO involved in backyard sports/pick-up games so many years ago--on a DAILY basis*Finally, a terrific audience of readers for the past 15 years or so; a few more columns to come, folks.