Did you know that the 2009 Kansas City Chiefs--who finished 4-12 under coach Todd Haley--were led in receptions by Dwayne Bowe with a modest total of just? The next best total on the team that season? RB Jamaal Charles--who caught 40 balls out of the backfield..........TRIVIA QUESTION: Who was the last NHL player to amass more than 90 assists in one season? Answer to follow..........: N.Y. Yankees outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury is BENCHED by manager Joe Girardi prior to the team's wild-card loss to the Houston Astros. Hmmm--I guess $22 million per season doesn't go as far as it once did, huh?..........Sorry, N.Y. basketball fans--but the sight of sultry actress Eva Longoria wearing an evening gown will ALWAYS be prettier than a Bill Bradley jump shot..........The problem I have with the modern-day end zone "celebration?" THIS: It has very little to do with pure excitement on the part of the celebrating player--and/or the exhilaration of realizing that points were just put on the board in an effort to help his team WIN. No--it has MORE to do with the mentality of "Look at me", "It's ALL about ME", "Look how good I am", etc. Somewhere, Jim Brown and Barry Sanders are shaking their heads in bewildered amazement--and weeping..........: University of Florida QB Will Grier tests positive for a banned substance and could be suspended from the team for a full calendar YEAR. Grier claimed he ingested a substance (ahem) that was not OK'd by Florida's medical staff before he was tested (have you heard this story before, folks?). Pardon my harshness, but just how IDIOTIC can a person be--putting something "out of the ordinary" into one's body that could even REMOTELY result in a positive drug test? I don't know about you, folks, but I'm BEYOND tired of these young athletes and their "how did this happen?" mentality. My suggestion? EVERY locker room/clubhouse in EVERY sport should have a sign above its entrance sporting a phrase we've heard COUNTLESS times over the years: "DON'TDO ANYTHING TO HURT THE TEAM"..........Those who read this column are familiar with my intense desire to see Daniel Lucius "Doc" Adams be enshrined in baseball's Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. Last week, "Doc" was named as one of ten finalists on this year's Pre-Integration Committee ballot due to his early contributions to the game in the 1800's; he was truly a "founding father" of the modern game. The Committee will vote in December at baseball's winter meetings; any candidate receiving votes on at least 75% of all ballots cast will be inducted as part of the 2016 class. It's a LONG overdue, well-deserved honor--and a "no-brainer"; we're all pulling for you, "Doc."..........*Scenario: Singer Olivia Newton-John marries Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald, divorces, then walks down the aisle with former MLB manager Kevin Kennedy. Fans of U.S. presidential history would be thrilled as she'd then be belting out tunes while possessing the full married name of Olivia Newton-John Fitzgerald Kennedy..........: University of South Florida offensive lineman Benjamin Knox is arrested after firing a gun at the exterior of a dormitory on campus. I'm not sure what Knox is majoring in at this juncture, but he should think SERIOUSLY about switching to the school's Behavioral Healthcare program as soon as possible..........Answer to trivia question: JOE THORNTON--who assisted on 92 goals while playing for the San Jose Sharks during the 2006-'07 season..........Finally, condolences go out to the family of former NFL coach Lindy Infante--who passed away recently in Florida due to pneumonia; he was 75. As a young man, Gelindo Infante was a RB at the University of Florida for three seasons before heading into the pro coaching ranks. He spent time in New York (Giants), Cincinnati, and Cleveland as an assistant before becoming head coach of the Packers from 1988-'91. He later led the Colts in '96 and '97; his first Colts squad lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a wild-card playoff game. His overall NFL record was an unimpressive 36-60; however, he coached Packers and Colts squads who would obtain guys named Favre and Manning shortly AFTER he was fired by both teams. Lindy Infante is survived by his wife, Stephanie, two sons, and six grandchildren. May you rest in peace, "Coach."