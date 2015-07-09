I used to think that watching Calvin Murphy shooting free throws was the ultimate thing of beauty. That all changed the other day when I saw a recent picture of a bikini-clad Eva Longoria on the beaches of Spain during a break from a charity gala. You live and learn--right, folks?..........TRIVIA QUESTION: Who was the last member of the Toronto Blue Jays to lead the American League in hits? Answer to follow..........: A dating site strictly for Kentucky fans is about to launch; searchable profiles will go live on July 15th. One slogan that the site should NOT use, in regard to the quality of dates, is "ONE AND DONE"--aka the John Calipari recruitment philosophy..........Just imagine if Bowdoin College Associate Athletic Director Alice Wiercinski married wide receiver Riley Cooper of the Philadelphia Eagles. *Question: Do you think she'd be happy when "school's out" with the married name of Alice Cooper?..........Call me crazy (or is it a sign of aging?), but the endorphins acquired during a 10K power-walk now beat a "beer buzz" ANY day of the week..........Do you think the game of professional golf gets amore difficult after the age of 40? Former Masters champion Mike Weir (now 45) has played 17 tournaments so far on this year's PGA Tour and has made ONE cut--that being at the CIMB Classic which was played at the end of OCTOBER..........: Green Bay Packers TE Andrew Quarless becomes involved in an argument with some women in Miami this past Saturday and proceeds to fire two shots out of a .45 caliber handgun (no one was injured). According to reports, one woman claimed that Quarless did it simply to demonstrate his "manhood." Umm--call me judgmental, folks, but firing a gun around unsuspecting women at 5:30 in the morning doesn't make ANY male much of a man AT ALL. Ahhh--but he sure started his Fourth of July with a "bang", right? (sorry, folks).........Oh--one more thing about Quarless. Former TE Anthony Becht--now a talented NFL analyst and regular guest on "Thursday Night Tailgate"--tweeted the following this past weekend about the troubled Packers player: "I don't know about Andrew Quarless being theTE, but he sure is one of the DUMBEST."..........Reach for the TUMS, Red Sox fans: Following last Sunday's win vs. Houston, DH David Ortiz was hittingfrom the 7th inning on in games played this season. O.K.--maybe something STRONGER than TUMS, huh?..........My take on the current MLB All-Star voting process? Put it this way: When K.C. SS Alcides Escobar receives 9 million MORE votes than a guy like Xander Bogaerts, there's something TERRIBLY flawed with the system, folks..........TheSteve Serby--writing the other day about idiotic decisions by guys like Jason Pierre-Paul of the Giants and various other NFL players in general: "Q: When do these guys grow up? A: The Twelfth of Never."..........Did you know that the 1987 Cleveland Indians had THREE players on the squad with 30 or more home runs (Joe Carter, Brook Jacoby and Cory Snyder)--and STILL lost over 100 games under managers Pat Corrales and Doc Edwards? Ah, yes--it had to be the pitching, right? Yep--the staff's team ERA was a robustthat season--dead last in the American League..........Answer to trivia question: VERNON WELLS--whose total of 215 in 2003 was the highest in either league that year..........Finally, condolences go out to the family of former Virginia Tech athletic director/Penn St. football player Jim Weaver--who passed away recently; he was 70 and had suffered from Parkinson's disease. After graduating from PSU, Weaver had positions in athletic administration at Florida, UNLV, and Western Michigan before landing in Blacksburg. Weaver was highly-instrumental in Virginia Tech's moves to the Big East and ACC; in particular, the football program flourished greatly under Weaver's reign. Jim was very aware of the importance of facility upgrades, too--overseeing projects at Tech that totaled over $200 million. He retired in 2013 due to a variety of health issues. Jim Weaver is survived by his wife, Traci, and four sons: Cole, Craig, Josh, and Paul. May Mr. Weaver rest in peace.